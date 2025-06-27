San Francisco Giants' First-Half Grades Combine Potential, Concern
Teams are starting to hit the midway point on their seasons this week. After 81 games the San Francisco Giants are 44-37.
The Giants are sitting 6.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and if they have any chance to catch them for the division title there are some things that need to be addressed.
Offense: D+
When you look at the Giants you’d never guess they have a record better than .500. The only major offensive statistic where the sit among the top half of the Majors is walks with 289 (third). Otherwise, San Francisco's numbers are not great.
The Giants' 325 RBI sit at 19th in the Majors, while their 79 home runs puts them tied at No. 22 with the Cleveland Guardians.
San Francisco's overall slash is .232/.313/.375. That puts the Giants at 24th, 21st, and 25th in the Majors. They are also 25th in total hits and 16th with 344 runs scored.
Heliot Ramos is the only player whose average is near .300 at .273, but he’s struck out 82 times.
Starting Rotation: B+
The Giants have four pitchers who have started 12 or more games. Between the four they are averaging a 3.39 ERA with 346 strikeouts.
Logan Webb remains one of the Giants' best starters. He leads in innings pitched (107.1), strikeouts (120), and ERA with 2.52 while allowing just six home runs.
Robbie Ray has provided quality starts. The only pitcher with more is Webb, but Ray is a team best 8-2. In just over 92 innings. He's thrown 104 strikeouts and only allowed 77 hits.
The Giants are winning games because of the rotation. They have the fifth-lowest ERA in the league at 3.42. They’ve also allowed the second fewest home runs with 64.
Bullpen: A
Randy Rodriguez is putting up some unreal numbers through the first half of the year. He’s pitched 35 innings and his ERA is 0.77. He also has 51 strikeouts, one fewer than starter Justin Verlander.
Rodriguez is 3-1 and holding opponents to a .164 batting average.
Tyler Rogers is another top reliever. He’s pitched just over 37 innings and gone 3-2 with a 1.69 ERA. Rogers has struck out 32 and allowed batters to hit just .189 against him.
Injuries: C-
The Giants, fortunately, have not had to deal with an excessive amount of injuries.
The most significant is veteran catcher Tom Murphy with a disk herniation. He's expected to return soon.
San Francisco has two significant players on the 10-day injured list in third baseman Matt Chapman and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion. Both should return soon.
Overall: B-
The Giants have holes in their offense, even after the Rafael Devers trade. It still needs significant adjustment. San Francisco is sluggish now as the Giants are 12-11 in June and 3-7 in their last 10 games.
