Giants’ Wild Lineup Shakeup Gives Offense Huge Spark Against Padres

Tired of hearing about inept offense? Apparently so were the San Francisco Giants.

When manager Tony Vitello turned in his lineup card from Monday's opener against the San Diego Padres, many of the names were the same but the positions in the order were much different. So were the results.

Four innings into the game, the Giants had three runs and five hits. The three runs were two runs more than the single run San Francisco scored in its three-game series against the New York Yankees.

How the Giants opted to arrange their lineup was intriguing, to say the least, as they beat the Padres, 3-2.

San Francisco’s New Lineup

Harrison Bader hits his first #SFGiants home run pic.twitter.com/c5NydBmLRp — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 31, 2026

The Giants batted Willy Adames in the leadoff spot. Adames was the leadoff hitter for San Francisco in its final game last season. But that was to help him reach 30 home runs. Before last season, the last time he batted leadoff was 2018, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Behind him was Rafael Devers, followed by Heliot Ramos, who had three hits in the Yankees series. That gave Devers more protection behind him in the lineup. San Franciso also put Luis Arráez in the clean-up spot. That sounds unusual. But he batted third on Saturday after hitting leadoff in the first two games.

They were followed by Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, Harrison Bader, Patrick Bailey and Casey Schmitt.

The payoff was immediate. Adames singled to lead off the game. It was his second hit of the season. It didn’t lead to a run, but it set a tone.

The payoff came in the third inning when Bader hit his first home run of the season. It was also the first home run of the season for the Giants. San Francisco rode that into the fourth inning as Chapman singled, Lee walked and Bailey scored Chapman on a single. Lee then scored on a Schmitt single.

For the Giants it was the bottom of the order that helped set up starter Landen Roupp with a three-run lead after four innings.

San Francisco sorely needed the offensive boost after a lost series against the Yankees. The lineup was historically bad in those three games. San Francisco was the 11th team in MLB history to score one run or fewer in its first three games of the season. They matched a franchise record for starting a season with 20 scoreless innings. The Giants also became the first team in MLB history to begin its first two games of the season with no runs and five or fewer hits.

San Francisco put that behind it on Monday in San Diego.