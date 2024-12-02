San Francisco Giants' Next Shortstop Looms Over Future at Second Base
The San Francisco Giants are in the market for shortstops once again in free agency, particularly being linked to Willy Adames and Ha-Seong Kim heavily so far this offseason.
Shortstop seems to be the Giants' priority this offseason, and filling that position could also help fill other holes in the lineup.
The consensus seems to be that if San Francisco does bring in a shortstop, then Tyler Fitzgerald, who played the position last year, would slide over to second base. If that doesn't happen, though, what is the answer?
The position is wide open if this does not happen. It seems that Thairo Estrada's time with San Francisco is over after being the second baseman for four years and even winning a Willie Mac Award, endearing himself in the clubhouse.
However, he was outrighted to Triple-A and elected free agency after the season.
Outside of Estrada, Brett Wisely got a lot of run at second base, but the 25-year-old had a rough second season. The infielder played 91 games and slashed .238/.278/.845 for a .623 OPS with four home runs and a 79 OPS+.
Wisley actually had much better numbers against lefties, but got only 60 at-bats against lefties. The bat just doesn't seem to be there for Wisely, so what is the next option?
There is always Marco Luciano, someone who the Giants really seemed to like in terms of the bat the last couple of years, but the defense just hasn't been there. He has gotten work in the outfield as well, so it's possible that San Francisco just doesn't want him in the infield at this point.
Casey Schmitt could hold down the fort defensively. However, he has also had struggles at the plate. Though there was improvement in 2024, going from a 60 OPS+ in 2023 to a 114 in 2024. It was in a smaller sample size, just 40 games, so that step forward will need to continue.
There is an answer in free agency that could be the best option for the Giants and that is Gleyber Torres. The 27-year-old is coming off of a solid season in which he hit 26 doubles and 15 home runs with a .709 OPS, which would be a huge offensive improvement for San Francisco.
The two time All-Star wouldn't be a huge financial investment, as Spotrac has his market value at three years, $20 million. At that price, the Giants could easily go after a shortstop or pitcher, as well.
All in all, Gleyber Torres seems like the perfect fit for San Francisco and still leaves them with flexibility for the rest of the offseason.