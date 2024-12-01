San Francisco Giants Predicted To Sign Free-Agent Gold Glove Winner
After reports circulated about the San Francisco Giants working under a budget this winter, there are some questions about what the club might do in free agency.
Having any budget constraints won't do the Giants any good, but the ownership may want to see what new president of baseball operations Buster Posey and company will do in their first offseason.
San Francisco has a lot of work to do to improve its roster this winter, given they're coming off a highly disappointing campaign.
If the Giants are indeed working under a budget, they'll have to get creative in what they do. San Francisco can still improve, even though it will be more difficult than if they had unlimited money to spend.
The Giants may have to target second and third-tier free agents, but those can still be still above-average players.
Among them is Ha-Seong Kim, an infielder San Francisco has been linked to many times over the past few months. Kim had surgery at the end of the campaign, which is a bit concerning, but he's expected to be ready in 2025.
He's an average offensive player but an elite defender, a player the Giants could use to bolster their middle infield for the foreseeable future.
Cristian Crespo of Just Baseball believes so, too, naming San Francisco the top landing spot for the right-handed hitter. Crespo's logic is the Giants' pivot to Posey and how he believes it puts a professional baseball face on the front office.
"With Buster Posey now in charge of this team, he is going to bring a championship-level quality to a front office that is looking to finally make that move and get over the hump," Crespo wrote.
Crespo predicted that Kim would sign a four-year deal with the Giants for $52 million, a fair price for his services. That's an average annual value of $13 million and the Giants can arrange the money in ways to give them more up front or at the back end of the deal.
In 2024, Kim slashed just .233/.330/.700 with a below league average 86 OPS+. He hit 11 home runs and drove in 47 runs.
The South Korea native owns a career slash line of .242/.326/.380 with 47 home runs In 1,976 at-bats.
His offensive production likely won't improve at Oracle, but he's a Gold Glove defender. Kim posted a 5.8 WAR in 2023 and finished 14th in National League MVP voting, a good indication of the player he is.