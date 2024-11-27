San Francisco Giants Not Among Teams to Offer Superstar Free Agent Contract
The San Francisco Giants and their potential pursuit of the biggest prize in free agency was always going to be complicated and potentially not realistic. Giants fans got a dose of reality this week.
Though entering the offseason San Francisco was seen by some as a legitimate contender to land superstar Juan Soto, those chances appear to be growing slimmer by the day.
According to a new report from Jon Morosi of the MLB Network this week, Soto has five actual contract offers on the table, and none of them are from the Giants.
Morosi's post contained no surprise suitors and included the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays.
While San Francisco was previously expected to be heavily involved after missing out on players like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani over the last two years — ironically players that both just played in the World Series while the Giants sat at home in October for the seventh time in the last eight years — that does not appear to be the case right now.
The Giants could still make an offer, as Soto has made it clear that he's looking to hear every offer he can before he makes a decision.
A Soto decision doesn't feel imminent, so it's not out of the question that San Francisco could have a real say in the matter before he makes his choice. But fans should probably not be holding their breath at this point.
Whether or not the Giants have actually even met with Soto is unclear. It was reported at the beginning of the month that San Francisco would be on the list of teams to meet with him in person, but no meeting had been held at the time he met with the Dodgers last week.
As things continue to play out, the Giants may end up focusing elsewhere when it comes to attempting to make a big splash this offseason. Willy Adames is still in play, as is a possible re-signing of their ace Blake Snell. But it doesn't look like the team is taking serious steps to sign the arguable best hitter in baseball.
San Francisco fans might need to let go of the possibility of the superstar mashing home runs into McCovey Cove next season.