San Francisco Giants Will Be Among Teams to Meet with Superstar Free Agent
The San Francisco Giants are headed into this offseason with many goals to improve a ball club which has missed the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons, but it's no secret that one goal sits high above the rest.
It's not often a player the caliber of Juan Soto becomes available at the young age of 26, but the Yankees outfielder is the prize of free agency this winter with some of the most high profile teams in baseball in hot pursuit. Count the Giants among those teams as the latest attempt by San Francisco to lure a superstar to the Bay Area.
While the actual ability to get him to sign remains a question, Giants fans can take solace in the fact that the noise connecting the team to arguably the best hitter in baseball seems to be very real. Jon Heyman of the New York Post named San Francisco as one of at least six teams who will meet with Soto in person in Southern California along with the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Dodgers.
"The Giants, who have tried hard to land superstars via free agency and trade (Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to name a few), and Red Sox, who’ve slipped in the standings after recently sitting out big free agency, are also seen as legit Soto players," Heyman wrote.
San Francisco landing Soto would be the catalyst to vault them back into the category of contender. The superstar checks all of the boxes and has performed his best when the lights are brightest, taking New York to the World Series in 2024 and practically carrying the Washington Nationals on his back to their first ever championship in 2019.
The Giants have seen some disappointment this time of the year frequently over the last decade, but with Buster Posey now in charge, there's a renewed sense of optimism that San Francisco may finally get it done and sign the best available free agent. It's the first big test of Posey's tenure and by the sounds of it, he has a pretty good shot.
When it comes to landing a player like Soto over teams with the highest payroll in the sport, a pretty good shot is all you can really ask for.