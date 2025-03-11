San Francisco Giants Not Expected To Address Their Glaring Lineup Need
With a few weeks until the regular season gets underway, the San Francisco Giants still have a few things unsettled with their roster.
Garnering the most attention during spring training is the battle for the No. 5 spot in the rotation. There looks to be four players - Kyle Harrison, Landen Roupp, Hayden Birdsong and Keaton Winn - vying for the opening behind Logan Webb, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks.
The bullpen situation is worth keeping an eye on, too.
There is only one left-handed pitcher, Erik Miller, currently projected to be on the Opening Day roster. But that could change with a few non-roster invitees still having a chance to prove themselves worthy of a roster spot, such as Joey Lucchesi, Enny Romero and Helcris Olivarez.
In the lineup, there is one growing concern as Opening Days looms.
Manager Bob Melvin may have revealed the team’s starting lineup for the first game of the regular season during a Cactus League game against the Chicago White Sox last week.
There was one glaring hole in that lineup along with the projected bench unit; the lack of left-handed hitting options at designated hitter.
Right now, the team looks ready to role with Wilmer Flores and Jerar Encarnacion as the designated hitting platoon, but both are right-handed batters.
Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic (paid subscription required) doesn't think that's going to change, either.
“Anthony Rizzo is clearing his throat as you are reading this. But no, I think the Giants would’ve made that move already. If they’re actively looking to add to this roster, it’s probably a left-handed reliever. It’s also the second week of March. One injury could change the volume or focus of conversations,” he wrote.
There is one left-handed option Giants fans would love to see get a chance sooner rather than later; top prospect Bryce Eldridge.
But, he was part of cuts recently made, spending the rest of spring training at minor league camp.
Eventually, if he continues the torrid pace he showed last year, he will be in the Major Leagues providing left-handed pop in the lineup.
Until then, without a left-handed hitting option emerging, the Giants are going to relying heavily on Flores and Heliot Ramos handling right-on-right matchups.
Jerar Encarnacion should eventually see a good amount of at-bats as the designated hitter. He is performing well this spring with a .345/.345/.586 slash line, hitting one home run and four doubles with 11 RBI.
Unfortunately, he doesn’t solve their current biggest issue with lineup construction since he's a righty.
This will be something worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks, as San Francisco could really use some balance at designated hitter.