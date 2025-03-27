San Francisco Giants Officially Finalize 2025 Opening Day Roster Against Reds
The San Francisco Giants made some waves this offseason.
Hiring Buster Posey to be their new president of baseball operations after firing Farhan Zaidi was something everyone in the baseball world took note of, and that seemingly included the players.
For years the Giants weren't able to land a coveted free agent, but that changed with the signing of Willy Adames and the subsequent addition of Justin Verlander.
With that, many of the roster decisions were previously known, but ahead of their Opening Day matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, the Giants officially solidified their 26-man roster.
There were some surprises.
Former top prospect Kyle Harrison will start his year in the minors, having been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. Same with Keaton Winn. Both players were competing for the fifth rotation spot, which was ultimately given to Landen Roupp with Hayden Birdsong getting moved into the bullpen.
The bench and backup spots were heavily contested during camp.
Tom Murphy's injury opened up a competition for the secondary catcher role behind Patrick Bailey. Jerar Encarnacion's fractured hand late in the spring created another opening.
But outfielder Grant McCray and infielder Bretty Wisely didn't make the cut, getting optioned to Triple-A Sacramento along with catcher Max Stassi who was reassigned there.
Transactions announced on Wednesday included:
-IF Christian Kross contract selected
-OF Grant McCray and IF Brett Wisley optioned to Triple-A Sacramento
-RHP Joel Peguero and C Max Stassi reassigned to Triple-A Sacramento
-OF Jerar Encarnacion placed on 10-day injured list with a left-hand fracture (retroactive to March 24)
-C Tom Murphy placed on 60-day injured list with mid-back disk herniation
San Francisco Giants Opening Day Roster
Starting Pitchers (5): Logan Webb, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray, Jordan Hicks, Landen Roupp
Relievers (8): Hayden Birdsong, Spencer Bivens, Camilo Doval, Erik Miller, Randy Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers, Lou Trivino, Ryan Walker
Catchers (2): Patrick Bailey, Sam Huff
Infielders (7): Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Tyler Fitzgerald, Wilmer Flores, Christian Koss, Casey Schmitt, LaMonte Wade Jr.
Outfielders (4): Jung Hoo Lee, Luis Matos, Heliot Ramos, Mike Yastrzemski