San Francisco Giants Offseason Target Hires New Agent Connected to Current Players
While it's not quite the Hot Stove yet across Major League Baseball, since the San Francisco Giants are already in offseason mode, everything regarding free agency is going to be something of note for this franchise who desperately needs to make some moves.
They already announced their first major change when they fired president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and hired legendary catcher Buster Posey to take over in that role.
This winter will go a long way in determining if this Giants team is going to compete in 2025, or if they are going to suffer the same fate as they did the last three years by missing the playoffs.
With two of last offseason's signings, Jung Hoo Lee and Matt Chapman, locked into long-term contracts, there are some cornerstones in place already when also factoring in Heliot Ramos in the outfield and multiple young pitchers alongside Logan Webb.
Because of that, Posey and his front office can target specific positions they would like to upgrade, which most likely will come at first base and shortstop.
One player San Francisco has been connected to as someone they might target is current San Diego Padres Gold Glover Ha-Seong Kim.
With a mutual option for the 2025 season he's expected to decline, he's set to hit the open market in search of a new contract as one of the top infielders this winter.
What makes things even more interesting for Giants fans is Kim has hired a new agent ahead of his seemingly impending free agency, and his new representation just happens to share a connection with multiple players on this roster.
According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Boras Corporation and superagent Scott Boras has been hired to represent the South Korean native.
San Francisco landed multiple Boras clients last winter by way of Chapman, Lee and Blake Snell, and Posey already has a working relationship in place with him considering the role he played in getting the Chapman extension finalized.
All of that is in addition to Kim having played for current Giants manager Bob Melvin when he was with the Padres.
There are a lot of connections that points to the Gold Glove-winning infielder being a real option for San Francisco this offseason, and by hiring Boras to be his agent, that just adds even more fuel to the fire that his next home could be in Northern California.