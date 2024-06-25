San Francisco Giants on Verge of Being Shut Out in All-Star Game Voting
Only San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos appears to have any shot of getting out of phase one voting for the All-Star Game, which ends on Thursday.
Fans can vote through noon eastern on Thursday, with results set to be released shortly after.
To reach the second phase of voting — which determines the starting lineup — a position player must be in the top two, or among the top six outfielders. That voting starts on Sunday.
The All-Star Game will be on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.
Ramos, a rookie who has given the Giants a boost in the wake of the loss of Jung Hoo Lee for the season, is in ninth place in voting after the latest results were released on Monday.
Ramos has 505,042 votes. To get into the top six he’s going to have to make up about 350,000 votes, as Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos is in sixth place with 857,186 votes. He is one of a half-dozen Phillies poised to advance to phase two voting.
The other top-six vote-getters in the outfield are the San Diego Padres’ Jurickson Profar, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh.
The rest of the Giants on the ballot will need a surge in voting in the next three days to advance to phase two. If none of the Giants advance out of phase one, their All-Stars will be selected out of a pool of reserves and pitchers. Last year’s All-Stars were pitchers Alex Cobb and Camilo Doval.
First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., who is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento, is seventh in voting at a position dominated by Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.
Matt Chapman is eighth in voting at third base, with Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm leading the way with nearly two million votes.
Patrick Bailey is ninth in voting at catcher, which is led by Milwaukee’s William Contreras. Thairo Estrada is 10th at second base, with Arizona’s Ketel Marte leading voting at that position.
The Giants are wrapping up June with a four-game set at the Chicago Cubs, followed by a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In July the Giants hit the road for a week to take on the Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Guardians. The final week leading up to the All-Star break includes home series against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins.