San Francisco Giants Outfield Prospect Has Legitimate Breakout Potential
The San Francisco Giants know that it will take more than one offseason for Buster Posey to get the roster in a place where they can be legitimate contenders in the National League West again.
Having to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres is no small feat. Both are legitimate World Series contenders, as the Dodgers just won the title a few months ago.
A large gap exists between the Giants and their division rivals, but Posey is doing what he can to close the distance as soon as possible.
Landing shortstop Willy Adames in free agency was a step in the right direction. For years, landing top-of-the-market free agents had been a struggle for San Francisco. But arguably the best infielder on the market committed to them long-term.
With him, Matt Chapman at third base and Tyler Fitzgerald at second base, things are looking up on the dirt. In the near future, star prospect Bryce Eldridge could be taking over at first base long-term.
The No. 1 ranked prospect in the Giants’ pipeline has rapidly moved through the Minor League system. In 2024, he played at four different levels, beginning the campaign at Single-A and ending at Triple-A.
Eldridge was one of the players whom MLB Pipeline analysts Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra predicted would be a breakout player in 2024.
Who are they selecting to be San Francisco’s breakout youngster in 2025? Keep an eye on young outfielder, Rayner Arias. At one time signed to the second-highest international bonus in franchise history, nearly $2.7 million, he's been hampered by injuries the past two years. Callis believes Arias' short stint in the Arizona Complex League is just the beginning.
“His .250/.371/.364 line in 25 games last summer in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League belies his advanced hitting ability, huge power potential and impressive exit velocities," as written at MLB.com.
Arias will turn 19 years old in April and has a lot of ground yet to make up. There are some concerns that once he fills out and gets stronger he won’t be able to perform defensively in center field, but that is something the Giants will worry about when the time comes.
For now, he is playing mostly in center field with some reps in right field.
If he has to move to the corner, he possesses the kind of player profile that tends to star in that position. With a strong arm and immense power potential, he would be the prototypical player to man the spot in the grass.
Already up to No. 5 in the team’s prospect pipeline, the sky’s the limit for the uber-talented Arias.