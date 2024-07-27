San Francisco Giants Reportedly Discussing Shipping Star Outfielder to Mets
Right now, it's a mystery regarding what the San Francisco Giants are going to do ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Whatever direction they take is going to impact this franchise moving forward.
This is a market favoring the selling teams with so many contenders searching for additions who can help them get into the playoffs and potentially make a championship run. While the Giants don't have a ton of attractive pieces, anything they sell will likely get them an inflated package in return.
Blake Snell is the one name who multiple teams around the league would love to get their hands on since he's started looking like the elite pitcher he's been throughout his career.
However, it seems like if San Francisco is going to sell, they are already having conversations regarding one particular player.
According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, they have discussed a trade that would send their star outfielder Michael Conforto back to the New York Mets.
This is a prime example of the Wild Card race being so tight that multiple teams are looking to add players. The Mets entered this season with the plan of trying to contend in the present, but also looking ahead to the future.
When they got off to a horrendous start, it seemed like they would pull the plug on their year.
Instead, they have fought their way back and hold the top Wild Card spot in the National League. Now, they reportedly are looking to add someone like Conforto who can help them get into the postseason.
For the Giants, the veteran outfielder has been seen as a player who could be on the move. He's in the final year of his $36 million deal he signed heading into 2023, so if they don't move him right now, they would lose him for nothing.
The emergence of Heliot Ramos in the outfield and Tyler Fitzgerald as a utilityman might make this decision much easier. San Francisco could sell off some of their fringe pieces like Conforto while still keeping this roster in tact for a late playoff push.
New York would only be getting Conforto as a rental, but the fact he spent seven seasons with them at the Major League level and slashed .255/.356/.468 during his tenure, should give them confidence he can come in and provide solid at-bats.
The Giants likely wouldn't get a whole lot back in return, but something is better than nothing.