San Francisco Giants Predicted To Sign Former MVP in Offseason
The San Francisco Giants have multiple areas of need to focus on in the offseason. Of the positions they need to upgrade is first base.
While the Giants didn't get bad production out of the first base position, with LaMonte Wade posting a 121 OPS+, they could use a slugger who could come in and hit 25-plus home runs.
In 2024, Wade hit just eight home runs, which is somewhat of an issue out of a position that needs power.
There will be multiple options on the market, including a buy-low player in Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt, the former MVP, was as bad as ever this season. Perhaps it was due to his age, but the right-handed slugger had a year to forget.
San Francisco might not want to risk signing him, but if he could be had for a low price, there isn't much downside in giving him a chance.
Even in a rough campaign, he still hit 22 home runs and posted a 98 OPS+, which is about league average.
Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report thinks the Giants will be all over the Delaware native, predicting them to sign him in free agency.
"Goldschmidt recorded four-year lows in batting average, home runs, hits and RBIs in 2024, so it makes sense why the Cardinals are okay with moving on. However, there are plenty of franchises that would still take on a 20-homer first baseman who has a career .289 batting average and .892 OPS. The Giants need an everyday first baseman and someone who can provide support in the middle of the order alongside Chapman. They could be an intriguing fit for Goldschmidt as they try to push their way back up the National League West hierarchy."
Tansey didn't give a full contract prediction, but a one or two-year deal for a few million seems to be the likeliest outcome for Goldschmidt.
He won the MVP Award in 2022 after posting a 177 OPS+ and hitting 35 home runs. However, now 37 years old, time isn't on his side. Every season that passes could see him continue to struggle even more.
There are a lot of needs this offseason, and first base isn't necessarily at the top of the list. It'd be nice to have a player like Goldschmidt, especially if he could return to form, but if the contract he's looking for ends up being too much, San Francisco should think about avoiding him.