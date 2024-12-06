San Francisco Giants Have Real Interest in Free Agent Willy Adames: Report
The San Francisco Giants head into free agency with some specific needs at the top of the list in order to improve the roster and get back to contention.
Coming off missed postseason appearances in seven of the last eight seasons, Buster Posey takes over this offseason for the fired Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations.
While starting pitching needs to be acquired especially after the departure of Blake Snell to the Dodgers, Posey has made it clear that a position that someone needs to be added to is shortstop. He reiterated that need during the general managers meeting in San Antonio last month.
In a fairly thin market, there are only two real big-money options in Milwaukee Brewers superstar Willy Adames and San Diego Padres Gold Glove winner Ha-Seong Kim.
After the Giants have missed out on superstars like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Carlos Correa and now seemingly Juan Soto over the years, the chances of actually bringing in Adames on the possible $200 million deal that he is projected to receive always felt a bit murky.
But according to a recent report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, San Francisco's interest in Adames is very real.
"Another club with serious interest in Adames is the Giants, who continue to seek offensive help," Feinsand wrote. "San Francisco is also looking at Ha-Seong Kim, who has connections with both manager Bob Melvin and outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee."
Adames has had a stellar career, but 2024 was one of his best seasons to date. With a career-high 32 home runs, Adames brings power to the shortstop position that is rare.
Since 2022, Adames' 87 home runs ranked third in the league among shortstop trailing just Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor.
The downside to bringing in Adames rather than Kim assuming those are the two serious upgrade options is money.
While Kim is anticipated to get a deal in the $15 million or less AAV range, there's a pretty good chance that Adames' contract could end up doubling what Kim gets.
Obviously the offensive ceiling with Adames is much higher and that drives up the cost. But Kim provides elite defense that is some of the best in the game at the most important defensive position.
If the Giants net either player, that allows them to move last year's primary shortstop, Tyler Fitzgerald, to second base, where they believe he's better suited for the long-term.
Regardless, an addition at shortstop would be the first step towards better results in 2025 and beyond for the Giants