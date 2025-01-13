San Francisco Giants Release Group of Minor League Players Over Weekend
It is once again the time of year when Major League franchises make tweaks and cuts to the minor league portion of their rosters, and that was no different for the San Francisco Giants over the weekend.
Teams cannot hoard players in their farm system due to the domestic reserve limit, plus space is needed for minor league signings throughout the offseason, and any drafted players that have yet to make their professional debuts.
New president of baseball operations Buster Posey had the unfortunate responsibility of making the decisions on who to cut, and decided on a septet of players who have struggled to find their footing either due to talent or an unfortunate injury history.
Eliam Sandoval
The Giants signed Sandoval in 2021 as an international free agent. The 20-year-old outfielder had an 83 wRC+ in the Arizona Complex League this year, one of the lowest levels of minor league baseball.
Samuel Reyes
Reyes is another international free agent outfield signing, but he is one year older than Sandoval and signed in 2019. Reyes did not play in 2024 due to injury.
Carlos Molina
Molina was signed in 2023 as an international free agent and is a 19-year-old left-handed pitcher. San Francisco has a strong track record of developing pitchers, but Molina struggled in the Arizona Complex League this year with a 4.26 ERA.
Wilkelma Castillo
Castillo signed with the organization as an international free agent in 2018. He is a 25-year-old right-handed pitcher who, much like Molina, struggled this year on the field. Castillo posted a 6.31 ERA across both the Arizona Complex League and High-A.
Estanlin Cassiani
Cassiani, another outfielder, signed as an international free agent in 2019. The 22-year-old produced only a 50 wRC+ in Low-A in 2024.
Mikell Manzano
Manzano is another pitcher. He is a 22-year-old right hander who signed as an international free agent in 2019. Manzano posted a 3.99 ERA across three levels in 2024, the Arizona Complex League, Low-A, and High-A.
Dariel Lopez
Lopez is a 22-year-old infielder who the Giants selected in the minor league portion of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft. He never set foot on a baseball field in a meaningful game for the organization due to a bevy of injuries.