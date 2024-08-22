San Francisco Giants Reportedly Interested in Past All-Star Game MVP
When the San Francisco Giants didn't become sellers at the trade deadline, it was clear the organization was pushing all their chips into the center of the table with the aim of getting into the playoffs.
The front office felt they had the best starting rotation in the league, which would give them an opportunity to get hot down the stretch and win enough games to earn a Wild Card spot.
But after dropping the final game of their homestand against the lowly Chicago White Sox, they are now just one clear of being .500 and are 3.5 back of the Atlanta Braves for the final playoff position.
There's still time for the Giants to put together a streak, but that has been what everyone surrounding this team has been waiting for throughout the entire season.
As they continue to search for ways to string together wins, they could be interested in adding catcher Elias Diaz per Susan Slasser of The San Francisco Chronicle.
"For just the major-league minimum, San Francisco could add Diaz, 33, in time to be eligible for any playoff roster, and the timing means they could hang onto backup Curt Casali, too: rosters expand Sept. 1 and the Giants are thin in upper-level catching depth," she writes.
This comes directly after they placed Patrick Bailey on the injured list.
In need of someone who can come in and provide offense, turning to the 2023 All-Star Game MVP would do just that.
When he was shockingly cut by the Colorado Rockies, the 33-year-old was slashing .270/.315/.378 with five homers, 23 extra-base hits, 36 RBI and a wRC+ of 80. While those numbers are sure to be reduced in the pitcher-friendly ballpark the Giants play in, he still brings value behind the plate with a league-leading 42 percent caught stealing rate since 2021.
At the very least, he is someone San Francisco should do their due diligence on.
If Bailey is going to miss more time with his injury than expected, they can't afford to go into this stretch of games not having the best possible lineup they can have.