San Francisco Giants Rumored Free Agent Target Has Made Unique Offer to New York Mets
The San Francisco Giants made one major splash this offseason, signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract.
He wasn’t the only big-name free agent the team landed, as they also agreed to a one-year deal with future Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Justin Verlander.
While those two players should help improve the product on the field in 2025, there is still plenty of work for Buster Posey to do as the new president of baseball operations to get the team back to the level of a contender it was when he was a star catcher for the club.
He has shown a willingness to spend money, as the Adames contract is the largest in franchise history. They were also linked to ace starting pitching Corbin Burnes, who agreed to a massive six-year, $210 million deal with their National League West rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
That was an unfortunate miss for the Giants, but there are still a few players remaining on the market who would provide the team with the kind of boost they are in need of.
One of them is first baseman Pete Alonso.
He didn’t enter the offseason on the highest of notes, as he recorded a career-low .459 slugging percentage. His 34 home runs were the least in a 162-game in his career as well.
A down campaign for him would have still made him arguably the most prolific power hitter in San Francisco’s lineup last season. Only Tyler Fitzgerald, Heliot Ramos and Matt Chapman had a higher slugging percentage among qualified players and Chapman led the team with 27 home runs.
Infusing that level of power into the lineup, along with Adames, would certainly help close the gap between the Giants and their NL West foes.
However, if they want Alonso, they are going to have to still pay top dollar, as a unique offer his representatives have cooked up currently only applies to the New York Mets.
According to MLB Network Radio analyst and former Mets general manager Jim Duquette, the first baseman’s reps have reportedly put an offer on the table for the team.
That offer is a three-year deal with opt-outs but is only available exclusively to New York at the moment.
A contract of that kind is something that could work for both sides.
The Mets, who have been hesitant to come close to Alonso’s asking price, wouldn’t have to commit long-term. They prefer a shorter deal with a higher annual value.
The four-time All-Star would get more money upfront and a chance to rehab his value and enter the market again next offseason with his sights set on a long-term deal.
It is something that worked for other Scott Boras’s clients last offseason, both of whom landed with San Francisco.
Blake Snell signed a two-year deal, opted out after the first and landed a five-year, $182 million contract from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chapman signed a deal that had opt-outs after 2025 and 2026 with a mutual option for 2027.
Those opt-outs and options were replaced by a six-year, $151 million extension in September.