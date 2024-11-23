San Francisco Giants Set to Seek Deals With Three Arbitration-Eligible Stars
The San Francisco Giants now have just three arbitration-eligible players left to negotiate with as they tendered contracts to pitcher Camilo Doval, pitcher Tyler Rogers and first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. on Friday, as announced by the team.
The Giants also avoided arbitration with two players — outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and pitcher Austin Warren — by agreeing to one-year deals before the tender deadline. MLB.com reported that Yastrzemski signed a $9.25 million deal. The terms of Warren’s deal were not disclosed.
The next step for these two players and for the Giants is to try and work out a contract before the arbitration deadline on Jan. 9. At that point, San Francisco and any remaining arbitration-eligible players without a deal would exchange salary figures and go to an arbitration hearing in February.
Arbitration hearings are something that players and teams tend to want to avoid and is certainly a precedent that former Giants star and new president of baseball operations Buster Posey doesn’t want to set in his first months on the job. As a former player, he knows how much players hate dealing with teams that force them through the process.
Yastrzemski was due close to $10 million in arbitration. So the Giants saved a little bit of money they can distribute to Wade, Rogers and Doval next season.
While the final amount won’t be disclosed until deals are official, MLB Trade Rumors is a good resource to determine projections for arbitration each offseason. The site has used a formula for 14 years that, more often than not, is close to the final number.
Between Wade, Rogers and Doval, the trio are due approximately $15-16 million in projected arbitration.
One potential complication is that Wade and Rogers both have five years of service time and are due to be free agents after this season.
Still, based on MLB Trade Rumors projections, Rogers should get in the neighborhood of $5.25 million while Wade would likely get $4.7 million.
Doval could be an interesting case. The closer fell out of favor with the Giants last season as he lost control of his repertoire and was sent down to Triple-A to work on his refining his delivery.
Based on past performance and three years of service time he is projected to receive a 4.6 million contract in 2025.
It's unlikely the Giants will give up on Doval easily, as he has tremendous velocity and at his best, he has the stuff to be an All-Star caliber closer.