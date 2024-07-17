San Francisco Giants Should Avoid Major Mistake at MLB Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants are still in the battle for a spot in the playoffs as they are in a bit of a 'no man's land' situation heading into the fast approaching MLB trade deadline.
With the future uncertain, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter offered some advice to the front office: don't trade away top prospects in search of a short-term answer. Rather, they should maybe just not do anything at all.
"The Giants forfeited their second- and third-round picks in the 2024 draft to sign Blake Snell and Matt Chapman in free agency, and the idea of mortgaging further prospect talent on a flawed roster is one they should not consider," said Reuter. "With a 47-50 record, a minus-27 run differential and a 29-37 record against clubs with a winning record, this just isn't a very good team. Hold at the deadline, ride out the season and regroup."
As of the latest MLB farm system rankings from the writer, San Francisco was all the way down at No. 21. It's clear that he's not too much of a fan to begin with, so trading away what little they have doesn't make much sense.
Bryce Eldridge is arguably the most valuable in the farm system despite not actually being the No. 1 prospect. He's a big, power-hitting first baseman that has lit High-A on fire since being promoted with a .325/.453/.475 slashing line.
The top prospect in the farm system is left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt. He's struggled in his first season at the Triple-A level, a 6.31 ERA in 19 starts, but continues to hold strikeout potential.
He was the was second-round selection in the 2022 MLB draft and it looks too early to move on from him, even though he's going to turn 24 this year.
Marco Luciano is another player that has been the subject of trade talks for a long time, he had a short stint in the majors and got off to a hot start before being sent down. He hasn't been as solid in Triple-A, but his .248/.380/.367 line is still not awful.
While adding another bat or two to the lineup, these prospects are more important in the long run.
The Giants could potentially become sellers, but they don't have much to trade away in terms of . Michael Conforto is making a lot of money and Alex Cobb hasn't pitched yet.
Riding it out seems like the best bet for this season.