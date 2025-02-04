San Francisco Giants Should Consider Pursuing These First Basemen Now
The San Francisco Giants have a few positions that could use an upgrade ahead of Spring Training getting underway later this month.
One of those positions is first base, where the team received some underwhelming production overall in 2024.
Right now, LaMonte Wade Jr. is penciled in as the starter again, but he has been involved in some trade rumors this offseason. The team is patenitnly waiting for top prospect Bryce Eldridge to be ready for a promotion in the near future as well.
That likely takes the Giants out of the running for someone such as Pete Alonso, who is seeking a lucrative multi-year deal.
However, there are several players who could help the team who are still available.
Here are four players the Giants should pursue for the corner infield position.
Anthony Rizzo
The last two seasons have been a struggle for the veteran, who has been replaced with the New York Yankees by Paul Goldschmidt.
Still looking for a job, he would be a solid addition to San Francisco as someone who can keep the seat warm until Eldridge is ready and then provide him with a veteran to rely on as he learns how to be a pro.
Injuries have derailed him, and at 35 years old they will likely remain a concern. But he remains a solid defender at first base, which provides some value even with his production at the plate waning.
Connor Joe
If San Francissco is going to hold onto Wade as part of the solution at first base, it makes sense to target a right-handed hitter who can platoon with him. Joe would fit that bill.
Throughout his career, Joe has hit left-handed pitching better than right handed, with an OPS 61 points better and OPS+ well above average. Combine that with Wade’s production against right-handed pitching and the Giants would have potential for multiple WAR production at first base.
With a need in the outfield as well, Joe would kill two birds with one stone as he has expereince playing left and right field in addition to first base.
Ryan Mountcastle
Easily the highest-upside player on this list is Mountcastle, but he would also cost the most. The Baltimore Orioles aren’t going to just give him away for free despite the logjam they currently have at first base.
While his power numbers have decreased each year since he hit a career-high 33 home runs in 2021, his production overall has improved. His WAR has been on the rise every season of his career to go along with a 114 OPS+.
A .450 career slugging percentage and .766 OPS would both be major additions to a lineup that is lacking as he hits the ball hard with regularity. If he could improve on his recently rising groundball rate, his home run numbers would likely increase again.
Another positive Mountcastle brings to the table is his versatility. He has left field experience, which could help keep him in the lineup once Eldridge is ready to take over at first base.
Justin Turner
Despite turning 40 years old in November, the long-time MLB veteran still can produce for a team at the plate. His defensive production has slipped, but offers some versatility as he can play both corner infield spots and second base.
Where he will continue to earn his keep, however, is with the bat.
Turner was still a 1.5 WAR player in 2024 between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. 2024 was the first time since 2013 that he failed to record at slugging percentage of at least .438 since 2013, and his hard hit percentage reached a career-low 32.5%.
But, he remained an on-base machine with elite walk rates and well below average strikeout rate, as he consistently makes contact.