San Francisco Giants Sign Utilityman Infielder, Invite Him to Spring Training

The San Francisco Giants have made another addition, signing an infielder in their most recent roster move.

Sep 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Sergio Alcantara (43) reaches first on a fielders choice against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium
There are some questions how Buster Posey would operate this winter in his first offseason in charge since being hired as the San Francisco Giants' new president of baseball operations, but he has wasted no time making moves.

First, he named Zack Minasian as the team's new general manager, promoting him from the vice president of scouting role he held since 2022.

Posey's first roster addition was to bring in another catching option, signing Logan Porter to a minor league deal. The Giants are reuniting with the backstop after they acquired him in the summer before he opted out of his contract.

San Francisco isn't stopping there when looking to fill out the margins of the roster.

According to Francys Romero, they have signed infielder Sergio Alcantara to a minor league deal and have already invited him to their MLB Spring Training camp.

Signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent in 2012, he was traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2017 as part of the package that netted them slugger J.D. Martinez. After that deal, he was able to climb through his new farm system until he made his Major League debut in 2020.

After just 10 games that year, the Tigers designated him for assignment ahead of the 2021 season. He was then claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs and played in 89 games for them during that campaign before he went back to the Diamondbacks following another DFA.

The last time Alcantara appeared in a Major League game was in 2022.

His career slash line is .209/.281/.343 with 12 homers, 31 extra-base hits, 47 RBI, and an OPS+ of 72 across his 192 games and 446 at-bats.

Alcantara is not the answer the Giants are looking for across their infield by any means since they are set to go after some of the high-profile players in free agency, but he does bring versatility and Major League experience to the mix if he can hold a roster spot.

