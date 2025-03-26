Can San Francisco Giants Build off Surprisingly Dominant Spring Training?
It's only a few months old, but the Buster Posey era is already off to a great start for the San Francisco Giants.
Heading into Tuesday's final round of exhibition games, the Giants have already clinched the best spring training record in MLB, regardless of what happens during Tuesday's contests.
Bob Melvin's talented squad has dominated the spring, going 20-6 (.769 winning percentage) with an MLB-best plus-56 run differential.
They rank seventh in total runs scored (170) and third in fewest runs allowed (111), showcasing their impressive hitting, pitching and defense.
San Francisco was almost unbeatable at home, too, going 12-1 at Scottsdale Stadium.
Given the Giants' recent track record, their exceptional spring has been a pleasant surprise.
They haven't made the postseason since 2021 and have had a losing record in each of the last two years, finishing fourth in the NL West both times.
That's where they're expected to finish again in 2025, as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are all more talented on paper.
After adding Willy Adames and Justin Verlander but losing Blake Snell, San Francisco isn't projected to make the playoffs this year.
FanGraphs has the Giants finishing 81-81 and fourth in the NL West again, while PECOTA also has them fourth at 78-84.
Based on those models, there's not much reason for optimism.
However, that could change if San Francisco carries over its strong spring into the regular season, which begins on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds.
After falling short of expectations the last few years, the Giants have played with a purpose this spring and could be ready to put their losing ways behind them.
Contending in the NL West is difficult, but not impossible.
Getting off to a fast start will be critical for San Francisco, particularly with the Dodgers already sitting at 2-0 after sweeping last week's Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.
The Giants got off to a sluggish start last season and never really recovered, remaining below .500 into late July due to injuries and inconsistent hitting. They played better in the second half once they got healthier and went 31-27 to close out the year, but it was too little, too late.
In other words, San Francisco's stellar training camp may not be a fluke.
If the Giants can build off their solid second half and outstanding preseason, they could exceed expectations and compete for a Wild Card spot this year, especially if Posey adds to the roster at the trade deadline.