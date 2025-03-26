San Francisco Giants Standout Prospects in Cactus League Play
As spring training winds down and the trucks get packed to head back to the home base, it’s time to review the San Francisco Giants’ top prospects and highlight players who stood out — not necessarily in Major League Baseball games, but on the backfields of the organization, where baseball is played at its purest.
This piece is the first of what hopes to be a season-long series of periodic updates on the Giants’ top prospects and their journeys through the system. Much of the talent in the Giants’ farm system resides at the lower levels. The team finds itself in a unique position: wanting to win but unable to compete with the resources available within the division.
Currently, the Giants system lacks ready-made players to support the big club. However, that can change with time, talent scouting, and prudent budgeting of draft capital.
Bryce Eldridge
Eldridge is the first player to discuss, as he is the Giants’ top-rated prospect and is ranked 26th overall by Baseball America (paid subscription required). He is regarded as the closest player likely to contribute in the 2025 season. During spring training, the 20-year-old recorded two hits in 11 at-bats, including one home run. Despite getting a taste of Triple-A last season, he struck out eight times and walked just once.
At 6-foot-7, Eldridge is not likely to be compared to Luis Arraez in terms of contact hitting. However, he possesses enormous power, having hit 23 home runs and driven in 91 runs in 2024, albeit with a 25.4% strikeout rate. On a positive note, he demonstrated a relatively low chase percentage of 27%. He will begin the season at Triple-A Sacramento, but if he starts strong and the Giants need a bat, it’s likely he will be in the middle of the lineup by 2025.
Jhonny Level
Level, an 18-year-old switch-hitting shortstop, was the standout player in the 2024 international signing class. He is the 12th-rated prospect in the Giants’ organization and excelled in his season in the Dominican Summer League, hitting 10 home runs. With a 60 arm, he could remain at shortstop or move to third base. Level will likely spend the season in Arizona, but if he performs well, he might reach Class-A San Jose by the end of the year.
Rayner Arias
Arias is the Giants’ 11th-rated prospect and was the gem of the 2023 International class, receiving a $2.697 million bonus. The 6-foot-2, 18-year-old has faced setbacks due to injuries early in his career. As he continues to build his body, his power could develop, especially as he shows good pitch selection.
While currently a center fielder, he may transition to a corner position as he grows, and his 50 speed may become less of an asset. Arias will start the season in Arizona and must demonstrate that he can stay healthy to progress further.