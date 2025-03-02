San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Making Early Impact in Spring Training
With spring training underway for the San Francisco Giants, the team is hoping to take a big step forward this coming season.
After a fairly quiet offseason with just a couple of notable moves, the team is going to try and compete with some of the best of the best in the National League West.
The Giants have been stuck in mediocrity for quite some time with the team struggling to add impact players. This winter, the hope was that the new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, would be able to help fix that.
Fortunately, San Francisco was able to sign slugging shortstop Willy Adames to a long-term deal. However, they did miss out on Corbin Burnes and lost Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now, while free agency hasn’t been overly kind to them in recent years, the farm system has also fallen behind. Currently, they have one of the worst ranked systems in the league, with just one player in the Top 100 of MLB prospects.
Luckily, that player is looking like he is going to be one of the best power-hitting prospects in baseball and has made an early impact in spring training.
Bryce Eldridge quickly rose through the minors for the Giants last season, showing an elite ability to hit home runs and slug in the middle of the order. In 2024, he slashed .292/.374/.516 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI.
Slugging has been a big issue for San Francisco for a long time and Eldridge is looking to be a potential fix to that problem. Furthermore, with first base being a position that currently lacks a long-term answer, there isn’t anyone blocking his path to the Majors when the time is right.
The former first-round pick was invited to spring training this year and has shown some signs of the type of player he is going to be. Eldridge was able to hit a 450-foot home run in his debut.
Through seven games in spring training, he has slashed .200/.273/.500 with one home run and two RBI. As most young power hitters go through, Eldridge has been striking out at a high clip so far in spring training.
Even though he rose through the system quickly for the Giants, he should still be in the minors to start the new campaign. However, with the valuable experience he is gaining in spring training this year, his debut could very well come in 2025.
As the top prospect for the franchise, it is certainly exciting to see him having some exciting moments this spring.