San Francisco Giants Star Prospect Receives Invite to Spring Training
The San Francisco Giants have announced their list of spring training invites, and there's a huge name that jumps out that comes as at least a little bit of a surprise.
Giants fans making the trip to Scottsdale will have the chance to get their first look at top prospect and future face of the franchise Bryce Eldridge, who is among the 20 non-roster invitations and four total infielders as first reported by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Bay Area. Joining him in the infield will be Sergio Alcantara, Christian Koss, and Jake Lamb.
Also of note is a second straight invitation for one of the team's top pitching prospects, left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, who could potentially make his debut and factor into the rotation at some point this season.
Eldridge on the other hand is certainly not likely to play any serious role this season outside an outside shot at a September call up, but it's not for any lack of confidence in the future of the tall masher.
Despite being just 20 years old, Eldridge has already started to make a serious impact in the organization. The 2023 first-round selection really has just on full year of minor league ball under his belt. But by the end of the year, he had climbed all the way up to Triple-A while still being a teenager.
Across four different leagues, Eldridge posted an .890 OPS with a .292 batting average and 23 home runs in just 116 games played. His impressive .516 slugging percentage is a huge indicator of the kind of hitter he's expected to be at the next level when he is eventually ready.
Of course, barring an absolutely historic and unheard of type of spring training performance — something that doesn't feel all that likely given he has played less than 20 games at a level above High-A — Eldridge will begin the year either in Double-A or Triple-A.
San Francisco fans who are hoping to get a look at the possible future Giants superstar who don't want to travel to Richmond to begin the year will get their shot to see Eldridge first hand in the spring and see what he looks like against tougher pitching than he has faced in his life to this point.
If Eldridge does struggle however, there will be no need to hit the panic button. The kid is on his way, but that doesn't mean he should be rushed along either by fans or by the organization.