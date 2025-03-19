San Francisco Giants Stick With Original Opening Day Starter Plan
The San Francisco Giants are set to kick off the 2025 season with Logan Webb on the hill for Opening Day.
Webb gets the nod for the fourth-straight year, despite Justin Verlander coming over from the Houston Astros in the offseason and Robbie Ray entering his second year in the Bay Area.
Verlander has put together an impressive spring, and Ray seems like he is back to his past form that secured him the AL Cy Young Award in 2021.
Webb's had a strong spring training of his own, boasting a 3-0 record with a 1.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts. He's given up nine hits, five runs, two home runs and two walks in 14.2 innings.
Coming off his first All-Star campaign in 2024, manager Bob Melvin is certain this is the smart rotational decision against the Cincinnati Reds on March 27.
“He’s our guy,” Melvin said per Maria Guardado of MLB.com. “He came up in the system. There’s a lot to love about Logan. It’s not even going to be a conversation.”
This isn't a huge surprise.
Melvin announced this back in mid-February, so even with the strong showings from Verlander and Ray, that wasn't enough to unseat the incumbent.
While Webb doesn't have a Cy Young Award on his pitching resume, he's been in the running the past two seasons with a sixth-place finish last year and finishing runner-up the season prior.
His most effective pitch from 2024, which assisted in his final state line of 3.47 ERA, 202 hits allowed and 172 strikeouts in 33 starts, has been one of the main areas of focus during the spring.
“I think there was a lot of stuff last year with the changeup,” Webb said. “It’s definitely something I want to get better at. I think getting back to kind of what it was in 2023 is a big thing. It is harder here because [the air] is different, but I think if I can get a good feel here, then I can get a good feel throughout the season.”
Webb is due for a rebound opportunity with his 2025 Opening Day start.
Last season, he made it through six innings, struck out five and allowed five hits, two runs and two walks in the 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.
He's ready to put his preparation to work on the real stage next Thursday.
The Giants offense will be dueling Reds starter Hunter Greene, who will be making the second Opening Day start of his three-year MLB career.