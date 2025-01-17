San Francisco Giants Still Seen As Potential Fit for All-Star Slugger
The San Francisco Giants have made a couple of notable splashes so far this offseason, with the team trying to keep pace in the National League West.
It has been a tough few years for the Giants of late. These struggles have resulted in a major change in the front office with Buster Posey taking over as president of baseball operations.
The thought was Posey would be able to lure in some big names and top talent in free agency, and so far, that has worked out pretty well for San Francisco.
They were able to sign Willy Adames this winter to become the new shortstop for years to come. They also brought in future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander on a one-year deal with the veteran right-hander looking to bounce back from a season that was defined by injuries in 2024.
Furthermore, the Giants were also very interested in Corbin Burnes. Even though they weren't able to sign him, it was an indication the team is willing to spend this winter, meaning they might not be done yet.
David Schoenfield of ESPN recently spoke about the market for New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso and highlighted the Giants as a team that could still potentially be a fit for him.
“They were 20th in the majors in OPS from 1B/DH in 2024 and would be riding a LaMonte Wade Jr./Wilmer Flores platoon at first. Maybe a full-time DH role fits Alonso here.”
Adding Alonso would be an interesting move by San Francisco, but it could be one that would work out well. Even though the Giants have already added Adames to bolster their lineup, they are a team that could use some more firepower.
Slugging the baseball has been a massive issue for San Francisco for many years. What makes Alonso a very interesting fit is that he has been one of the best in the league at hitting homers and driving in runs since he was called up.
Unfortunately for the All-Star, it was a down season by his standards in 2024.
For a player who is seeking a massive deal, teams are likely to be hesitant to commit long-term.
However, with Alonso’s market not being as strong as he was likely hoping for, the possibility of him taking a shorter-term deal to prove himself could very well happen.
The Giants have done that in recent years with a good amount of success with Matt Chapman and Blake Snell.
If the price and the contract are right, Alonso would certainly help improve the lineup for San Francisco.