San Francisco Giants Suffer Major Setback With Star Headed to Injured List
The San Francisco Giants announced on Tuesday that the team has placed star third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list.
The move is retroactive to Monday, June 9, and it is due to inflammation in Chapman's right hand.
In a corresponding move, the team has recalled infielder Christian Koss from Triple-A Sacramento.
The move is a big blow for the Giants, who have won five games in a row and occupy the second place spot in the National League West division with a 38-28 record.
Chapman has played a big role in the team's success this season, combining his usual stellar defense with resurgent offensive production reflected in his slash line of .243/.360/.452.
Those marks are good enough to give him an OPS of .812. Chapman has not posted an OPS above .800 since his 2020 campaign in Oakland, as his power has bounced back after a slump during his stint with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Koss, a 27-year-old infielder who made his MLB debut with San Francisco earlier in the season, is hitting .219/.275/.266 in his 29 appearances this season.
The Riverside, California native was optioned back to Sacramento last week.
The Giants are well positioned to continue to extend their current win streak with a three-game series against the hapless Colorado Rockies getting started Tuesday night in Denver.
San Francisco will then visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for a crucial series, and then the team will return home to face the Cleveland Guardians, with the last game on Thursday, June 19 serving as the first date Chapman will be eligible to return.
For more Giants news, visit Giants On SI.