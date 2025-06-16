San Francisco Giants Top Hitting Prospect Could See MLB Debut in 2025
The San Francisco Giants have had an odd year at first base.
LaMonte Wade Jr. was designated for assignment on June 4 and then traded to the Los Angeles Angels on June 6 after slashing .167/.275/.271
The Giants then signed veteran journeyman Dominic Smith to fill the role and he slashed .367/.382/.533 in just 30 plate appearances. Wilmer Flores has handled the designated hitter position but can play first base.
The team has had some difficulties producing high-powered offense outside of Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos. Willy Adames has been hot as of late, but has disappointed on the whole, while Tyler Fitzgerald continues to strike out at a high rate without producing power.
An offensive spark could definitely be needed. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted the "10 Top MLB Prospects Who Will Debut Next in 2025 Season" and believes San Francisco has someone in their system who could provide a jolt.
Bryce Eldridge is the top-ranked prospect in the Giants' farm system. He is the No. 19 prospect in the MiLB Top 100 Prospect list and the No. 3 ranked first baseman prospect, only behind Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals and Nick Kurtz of the Athletics, both of whom are currently in the majors.
Eldridge, 20 years old, was known for his 6-foot-7 frame coming out of Madison High School in Vienna, Va., that gives him strength in several facets of his game. He has a 70-grade power tool and 60-grade arm on the 20-80 Major League scouting scale. He likely has the strength as a left-handed batter to shoot balls into the water at Oracle Park.
Eldridge has slashed .253/.326/.475 in 2025 between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A with nine home runs and 29 RBIs this season. His pure baserunning speed is not ideal given his towering frame, and he is not an elite defender at first base, committing 18 errors in 2024. But he is still the "future at the position" according to Reuter, and could see himself in the lineup this season.
