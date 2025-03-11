San Francisco Giants Top Pitching Prospect Has Best Changeup in Spring Breakout
The San Francisco Giants have plenty of fun prospects to keep an eye on. However, their top pitching prospect has one of the best pitches among all the pitchers who will participate in the Spring Breakout event.
Carson Whisenhunt will be on the Spring Breakout roster for the Giants.
This was not a hard decision for San Francisco since he is the team's No. 2 prospect.
Whisenhunt was drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft out of East Carolina University. He enjoyed a great first full season of pro ball, but 2024 was not as kind to him.
The left-handed pitcher spent most of his time in Triple-A, making 25 starts at that affiliate. In those outings, Whisenhunt threw 104.2 innings, struck out 135 batters and walked 53. However, he allowed opponents to hit .280 off him and his WHIP was a high 1.61.
Striking hitters out has never been the issue for the second-round pick. What hurts him is the fact that his arsenal features two pitches with a third that is very inconsistent.
The 24-year-old has revamped his arsenal to add a slider, which should help him be have more success as he continues to climb the ranks.
The one pitch he never needed any help with, though, is his changeup.
MLB.com took a look at the prospects in the Spring Breakout games with the highest grades on their attritubes, and Whisenhunt has the highest-graded changeup.
The 70-grade he has been given is incredibly elite.
71 of his 135 strikeouts in Triple-A Sacramento came when he threw his changeup. His whiff rate and chase rate were both very high, which is mainly thanks to his best pitch.
That is his put away weapon, and it will take him a long way in professional baseball.
San Francisco does not think he is ready for big league action yet.
They have officially sent Whisenhunt back to minor league camp, but it is safe to assume he is very close to making his debut, whether that's in 2025 or vying for a spot on Opening Day in 2026.
During spring training, the top prospect made two appearances, threw three innings, allowed just one hit, did not walk a batter and struck out two. It is a small sample size, but that type of production is reason for excitement.
There will be much more to see when the Spring Breakout games are played.
The Giants have a very good pitcher on their hands, and his changeup will be a dominant pitch in the big leagues.