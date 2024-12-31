San Francisco Giants' Top Trade Candidates Includes Embattled Reliever
The San Francisco Giants have made a ton of moves this offseason and may not be done before the campaign starts.
Buster Posey has come into control of the team and is clearly not content in where the roster is at. He brought in Willy Adames on a massive contract, but there are still some things left to be done.
Along with some free agents the mix, there are a handful of veterans that make sense as potential trade candidates, either this offseason or at the trade deadline next season.
1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
Wade is coming off of a season defined by two distinct parts.
He got off to an incredibly hot start and looked destined for an All-Star nod. During the first half, he posted a .311/.438/.419 slash line with 19 RBI.
The 30-year-old was one of the only things working about the offense for a good stretch.
Then, he fell victim to hamstring injury that completely derailed his season. In the second half, he posted just a .207/.316/.342 slash line.
While his overall numbers were solid, he certainly didn't end it on the right note.
The Giants have recently been interested in Pete Alonso, which would clearly make Wade available. Even if they don't bring in Alonso, trading their first baseman is a possibility.
CL Camilo Doval
Doval was on the verge of getting traded for much of 2024, but they decided to keep him around.
The closer was struggling so bad at one point that the Giants sent him back to the minors. He finished the campaign with an ERA of 4.88 and his future in question. Posey has said he believes that Doval will be better in 2025.
Back in 2023, he had a 2.93 ERA and led the NL with 39 saves. It is understandable why San Francisco doesn't want to give up on him. If he stumbles out of the gate, though, look for trade talks to pick back up.
OF Mike Yastrzemski
Yastrzemski is a similar story to Wade. He is a veteran that has been around for several years and has seemingly met his ceiling. He would be fine to keep around for a third outfielder, but Posey has made it clear that he is on the market.
Yastrzemski signed a one-year deal to avoid arbitration, so he would be attractive to a contending team as a rent-a-player — assuming the Giants aren't contending themselves.
SS Marco Luciano
Luciano was a former top prospect that has yet to make his mark in the Majors. Him being traded would simply be San Francisco cutting ties with him.
They likely wouldn't get that much for him, but Adames makes his path to the active roster even harder. He would benefit from a change of scenery.