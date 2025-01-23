San Francisco Giants Urged To Make One More Major Addition in Free Agency
San Francisco Giants' new president of baseball operations Buster Posey was determined to make a splash in his first offseason running the front office.
He and the rest of the team’s brain trust identified shortstop as being a position that needed upgrading this offseason. They did not mess around, going right to the top of the market to address the weakness.
The Giants came away with the crown jewel of this year’s free agency class, signing Willy Adames away from the Milwaukee Brewers.
It was not cheap, as the two sides agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the largest contract in San Francisco’s franchise history. But, it was a worthwhile addition as he can raise the team’s level of performance in every facet of the game.
While adding him was a great step in the right direction, Posey has a lot of work to do to get the franchise back to the level of success it experienced when he was a player on the team.
It is going to take more than one player to help close the sizable gap that existed between the Giants and their rivals in the NL West, let alone other contenders in the National League.
Everyone is looking up at the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had an incredible offseason when it comes to talent added coming off a World Series victory. But San Francisco was also 13 games worse than the San Diego Padres and nine behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It will take more than one offseason to climb back into the race, but they can certainly be competitive in 2025 if they are able to make one more splash addition this offseason.
With options limited in free agency, who could they turn to?
ESPN’s David Schoenfield has suggested the team make a move for New York Mets first baseman, Pete Alonso.
San Francisco does have an immediate need at the corner infield spot until top prospect Bryce Eldridge is ready to assume the role at the Major League level. And the lineup could certainly use some more pop.
Alonso’s drop in power numbers over the last few seasons is certainly concerning, but even last season, when he hit a career-low 34 home runs for a 162-game campaign with a .459 slugging percentage, he would still present the Giants with a massive boost.
There were reports that he and his camp offered the Mets a short-term deal with opt-outs and it was exclusive only to them. It didn’t pan out as they hoped, as New York has turned to Plan B since.
Without a clear-cut suitor, it would make sense for San Francisco to get aggressive and make an offer. They should offer the short-term deal with a higher annual average and see if he bites as his market has been colder than anticipated.