San Francisco Giants Utilityman Acquired by Atlanta Braves
While the trade deadline has passed, the San Francisco Giants and other teams around Major League Baseball can still deal players in the minors.
The Giants did that on Saturday night, sending utilityman Cavan Biggio to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.
"Injury-riddled Braves acquired INF/OF Cavan Biggio from the Giants in a minor league trade. Biggio 29, is a .225 career hitter with 51 homers and a .721 OPS in 520 games (1,849 PAs) in six MLB seasons."
Because the trade was after Sept. 1, Biggio won't be postseason eligible despite not being on the Big League roster.
He signed a minor league deal with San Francisco at the end of August, slashing .163/.413/.326 with two home runs, one double, and 17 walks in 12 games.
The Braves lost Whit Merrifield to a broken foot, and with all of the other injuries they've dealt with, they need someone to come in and be serviceable in their playoff push.
He's played in 74 Big League games this season, slashing .197/.316/.306 with five home runs, five doubles, and 24 walks in 219 plate appearances.
When Biggio was first called up, he looked to be an intriguing prospect who could make an impact for a team around baseball. He slashed .234/.364/.429 with 16 home runs in his rookie campaign.
He posted a 113 OPS+ that year and a 122 OPS+ the next season.
Despite showing promise early on, Biggio has yet to post a 100 OPS+ campaign in the four years since.
Atlanta will have to hope he returns to form.