San Francisco Giants World Series Champ Ehire Adrianza Announces Retirement
Ehire Adrianza, a member of the San Francisco Giants’ 2014 World Series team, announced his retirement on Instagram earlier this week.
He becomes the latest member of that team to announce his retirement. Brandon Belt, who was one of the stars of that championship team, announced his retirement last month. He will have a ceremony honoring his retirement and his long tenure with the Giants next April.
Adrianza was a utility player throughout his 12-year Major League career, and broke in with the Giants in 2013, playing nine games that season. He was with San Francisco for the next three seasons and he played in 154 games for the Giants, including 53 regular-season games during that 2014 championship season.
For his Giants career he batted 220 with three home runs and 26 RBI. He didn't play in that postseason with the Giants, but he helped get San Francisco into the postseason.
He bounced around to several teams for the rest of his Major League career, but he claimed another World Series ring with Atlanta in 2021. That season he put together one of his better offensive campaigns.
In 109 games he batted .247 with five home runs and 28 RBI. He also appeared in that postseason, has he played in 10 games for the Braves, including two appearances in the World Series.
On Instagram, the Venezuela native thanked fans and the teams for which he played for his long career.
“This journey has been incredibly challenging, filled with ups and downs, but every step along the way has been a blessing that I cherish immensely,” he wrote. “Since my childhood, I dreamed of the possibility of winning a World Series, a goal that once seemed so distant and almost unattainable. However, thanks to my effort, dedication, and the unwavering support of each one of you, that dream has become a reality. I still find it hard to believe that I have had the honor of playing more than a decade in the Major Leagues. I never imagined I would achieve so much, and it’s astonishing to reflect on this experience.”
Adrianza was a 237 hitter for his career, with 22 home runs and 151 RBI. He also scored 187 runs and stole 19 bases. He made at least 16 career starts at six different positions — all four infield positions, along with left and right field.