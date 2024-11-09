San Francisco Giants Connected to Past World Series Champion in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants need to address their pitching staff this season and could look to bring in a couple of starters.
Keeping the ace role filled with Blake Snell or another elite option like that is the top priority, but adding another veteran option could be a smart move given the troubles the Giants had in staying healthy this past season.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports gave an intriguing option for the latter issue, naming San Francisco as one of the top landing spots for former Texas Rangers World Series-winning pitcher Andrew Heaney.
"Heaney is now several seasons removed from his slider-inspired revival with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hasn't reached those heights since, but he's been a perfectly cromulent starter who spams the opposition with a three-pitch mix (fastballs, sliders, and changeups)," said Anderson. "Heaney needs a particular environment to thrive: he allows a lot of fly balls and is vulnerable to hard contact, but teams in spacious ballparks could see him as a short-term fit near the back of their rotation."
The veteran will be entering his 12th season in the MLB after creating a career for himself as a reliable pitcher who can go out there and eat innings at the very least.
He was a first-round pick back in the 2012 MLB draft by the Miami Marlins. He made his big league debut just two years later, but it was a while before he would establish himself.
Multiple teams used him as a trade piece and he battled a couple of injuries along with rocky play. Between 2014 and 2021, he posted a 4.72 ERA and only averaged 79 innings pitched per season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers eventually signed him to a one-year "prove-it" deal, where he would ultimately earn the two-year contract with the Rangers that led to his World Series ring.
The Oklahoma native has a 4.00 ERA over the last three campaigns.
While he certainly wouldn't be the guy to replace Snell, he could definitely have a role with the Giants next season.
Logan Webb, Robbie Ray and Kyle Harrison are the only current sure starters under contract in San Francisco. Jordan Hicks could also start, but he was already sent back to the bullpen this past year.
Heaney wouldn't have to be more than a back end of the rotation start with the ability to fill a situational bullpen role if things start to go south.