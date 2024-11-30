San Francisco Giants Young Stars, Prospects Dominate Future Lineup
Projecting into the future can be tricking baseball, especially when you’re thinking about three years down the road.
The San Francisco Giants could have a lineup filled with young stars in 2028 — some that are known and some that are still working their way through the minors — according to Baseball America.
The publication has been working through each team’s Top 10 prospects in the offseason and along with that the site is also publishing what it believes will be each team’s everyday lineup and pitching rotation for 2028.
It’s a three-year lookahead based on what the Giants have and what they could have ready by then. So, one won’t find any current free agents on the list. Everyone here will be under team control entering 2028.
What sticks out in the everyday lineup is that just two players will be 30 or older in 2028 — third baseman Matt Chapman (35) and shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald (30). Chapman re-upped for six years and $151 million in September and Fitzgerald can’t be a free agent until 2030.
Other current Major League players in the everyday lineup include catcher Patrick Bailey, who will only be 27 in 2028 and is the team’s best catcher since new president of baseball operations Buster Posey. Marco Luciano, who would man second base, made his MLB debut in 2023. Grant McCray, a former third-round pick who made his debut in 2024, would play center field.
Heloit Ramos, who finally got a foothold in the Majors this year, projects as the designated hitter, though he has flex in the outfield.
The rest of the everyday players are in the minor leagues now, including 2023 first-round pick Bryce Eldridge, who is already at Triple-A and could debut in the Majors in 2025. He projects at first base.
Two of the Giants 2024 draft selections fill out the outfield, with first-round pick James Tibbs III in left field and third-round pick Dakota Jordan in right field.
The projected rotation is under team control and, like the everyday lineup, skews young, with only No. 1 starter Logan Webb set to be 30 or older in 2028.
Behind him are two starers that have already hit the Majors — No. 2 starter Kyle Harrison and No. 3 starter Hayden Birdsong.
The No. 4 starter is Carson Whisenhunt, who is projected to make his MLB debut in 2025 and is seen by MLB.com as the team’s best candidate for rookie of the year. Mason Black, the projected No. 5 starter, made his MLB debut in 2024.
The projected closer is Camilo Doval, who struggled last year but remains under team control.