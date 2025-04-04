Superstar Reveals Why San Francisco Giants Are Best Team He's Played For
Matt Chapman is only in his second season with the San Francisco Giants, but he already loves it.
The Giants are Chapman's third MLB team. He was drafted by the Athletics and spent the first five years of his career there, then played two seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays after being traded.
The California native returned to the Bay Area after the 2023 campaign, signing with the Giants in free agency. He quickly agreed to a six-year, $151 million extension in his first season with the club, committing to stay with San Francisco through 2030.
Now, in the first year of his extension, Chapman seems to be feeling good about his decision based on his comments in a recent interview with Giants broadcaster Glen Kuiper.
"It means something when you put this jersey on," said the All-Star third baseman. "It's my favorite place I've ever played, it feels like home and there's nowhere else I would rather be."
That's reassuring for San Francisco fans since it doesn't sound like Chapman will be requesting a trade anytime soon. He also said he enjoys the city, the fans and the organization, noting a strong sense of respect for the players and the team's history.
His enthusiasm about playing for the Giants manifests on the field, as well.
Last year was one of the best seasons of his career, as he batted .247/.328/.463 (125 OPS+) with 27 home runs, 78 RBI, 98 runs, 15 stolen bases and 7.1 WAR. He also won his fifth Gold Glove and finished 11th in the NL MVP race.
With his positive attitude and elite production, the 31-year-old is the perfect player to build a team around. He plays hard everyday and leads by example, earning the respect of his teammates.
After missing the playoffs last season, San Francisco is off to a much better start this year after winning five of its first six games.
With Chapman leading the way, the Giants look ready to compete for a postseason spot.