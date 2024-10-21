Top San Francisco Giants Offseason Target Lands $144 Million in Latest Prediction
The San Francisco Giants felt comfortable making major changes to their front office, which was an interesting decision with all the moves they have to make in the offseason.
Nonetheless, the Giants' idea of replacing some of their front office personnel was the right decision. San Francisco wasn't in a position to compete for a World Series under their current regime.
With the history of this organization, every season that doesn't end in them winning a World Series has to be looked at as a disappointment.
Fortunately, the ownership group seemingly believed that. If they make the changes they need to this offseason, things should improve moving forward.
They'll have multiple ways to bolster their roster this winter. Among those areas are up the middle. They need a long-term solution in the middle infield, which is why they've been linked to Willy Adames.
Adames will hit the open market at 29 years old, putting himself in an excellent position to get paid.
For a Giants team that hasn't cheaped out much over the past few offseasons, they could be in an excellent position to land the coveted shortstop.
Adames will be expensive, but his contract shouldn't be anything that San Francisco couldn't hand out.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted him to land a six-year, $144 million deal.
"There are currently eight shortstops playing on $100 million contracts, and after a lull in that market last winter, Willy Adames is the clear top option this winter for teams looking to upgrade at the position. He hit .251/.331/.462 for a 118 OPS+ this season while setting career-high marks in hits (153), doubles (33), home runs (32), RBI (112), runs scored (93) and stolen bases (21) while posting his fourth straight 3-WAR season. Adames is the same age Trevor Story and Javier Báez were when they signed six-year, $140 million deals in free agency, and a few years down the road from those contracts, he could aim to slightly eclipse that payday."
Offensively, there aren't many better in baseball at the position. That's why his expected price is as high as it is.
Outside of some of his strikeout concerns, the right-handed slugger hit 32 home runs and has at least 20 in each of the past five campaigns. 2024 might've been the best showing of his career, hitting a career-high home runs and posting a 118 OPS+.
There are always concerns about a hitter coming to Oracle Park and putting up similar numbers, but his offensive abilities should translate well at any park.