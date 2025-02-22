Top San Francisco Giants Prospect Has Potential To Be Elite Power Hitter
With Spring Training underway for the San Francisco Giants, they will be hoping to see some improvements in 2025.
For the last several years, the Giants have been stuck in mediocrity and have missed out on making the postseason.
As San Francisco prepares for the 2025 campaign, they made a couple of notable additions but also lost some players in free agency as well.
The addition of slugging shortstop Willy Adames filled a big need not only in the field, but also in the batting order. Having players with the ability to hit the ball out of the park has been a major need for the Giants in recent years.
While adding Adames was a step in the right direction, this is still a lineup that will have some question marks.
Currently, first base appears to be a weak spot for the team, but the franchise is hoping that will soon change.
San Francisco’s top prospect is first baseman Bryce Eldridge, who flew through the minors last season and earned an invitation to camp this spring.
The talented slugger was the 16th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, and he has some high expectations as the top prospect in the system for the Giants.
Last year, he slashed .292/.374/.516 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI in 116 games across multiple levels of the minors.
Without a doubt, Eldridge is the most talented prospect in the system for San Francisco, and his potential is an exciting thing to think about.
Recently, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com spoke about the slugger having the ability to be a 40-home run hitter in the Majors one day.
This is a lofty goal to set for the slugger one day, but with his size and power numbers in the minors, it’s certainly possible.
San Francisco has been starving for a power hitter like Eldridge for a long time. The last time a member of the Giants hit 30 home runs in a season was Barry Bonds back in 2004.
That is a long time in a sport that has been prioritizing hitting the ball out of the park on offense.
In San Francisco, he will be challenged with playing in the best pitcher's park in the league. Oracle Park is notoriously a challenging place to hit home runs, but Eldridge has the special kind of power to be able to overpower a ballpark.
The sky is the limit for him, and if he performs well again in the minors to start the season, he could get a call-up sometime in 2025.