Watch: Marquee Offseason Signing Belts First Homer With San Francisco Giants
It took him a few weeks, but Willy Adames finally has his first home run as a member of the San Francisco Giants.
There's a lot of pressure on Adames to perform this year after signing a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants over the offseason -- the largest free-agent deal in franchise history.
He was expected to come in and provide a boost to San Francisco's lineup, but it's been a slow start for the 29-year-old shortstop. Through 15 games entering Monday, he was hitting just .186/.269/.237 (51 OPS+) with no homers, six RBI, -0.5 WAR and more strikeouts (18) than hits (11).
Adames finally found his power stroke on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, taking Taijuan Walker yard in the top of the second inning at Citizens Bank Ballpark and ending his lengthy homerless drought (68 plate appearances) to open the season.
The 378-foot solo shot to right-center field capped a six-run frame for the Giants, propelling them to a 10-4 victory over the reigning NL East champions. It was one of three San Francisco homers in the game, with the other two coming from Tyler Fitzgerald and Mike Yastrzemski.
Adames also singled in the game, raising his average over the Mendoza Line to .203. With multiple hits in two of his last three games, he finally seems to be heating up a bit.
After swatting a career-high 32 homers for the Milwaukee Brewers last year, Adames has some work to do if he wants to notch his fifth straight season with at least 24 long balls. Hopefully now that the monkey's off his back, he can stop pressing and relax a bit at the plate.
Adames' cold start hasn't slowed the Giants down one bit, as they're 12-4 to start the season. Jung Hoo Lee, Wilmer Flores and Heliot Ramos have picked up the slack, but their new superstar catching fire would make this lineup even more dangerous.