Watch: San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Slams Spring Training Home Run
For the San Francisco Giants, Bryce Eldridge is the future at first base.
The 2023 first-round pick is participating in his first Major League spring training, but he is not expected to make the opening-day roster, as he only has a smattering of Triple-A at-bats.
That doesn’t mean the 20-year-old can’t make San Francisco’s decision difficult.
On Saturday the Giants opened their spring training schedule on the road at the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Ariz. He didn’t start the game and entered midway through as a pinch-hitter for designated hitter LaMonte Wade Jr.
Late in the game, during his second spring at-bat, Eldridge turned everyone’s heads with his first spring training home run.
As the San Francisco Chronicle’s Shayna Rubin noted, the ball went 110.4 mph off the bat and went an estimated 450 feet. The ball went so deep that fans at the top of the grass berm in center field gave chase for the baseball.
Jake Lamb, a 34-yaer-old player with nearly a decade of MLB experience, took the start at first base. Wade is expected to be part of the solution at first base this season, along with Wilmer Flores, who could also flex into the DH position. Flores did not hit on Saturday.
But the imposing 6-7 Eldridge, who is a left-handed hitter out of Vienna, Va., is expected to be the long-term answer and could earn a call-up sometime this season if things go right. He is universally considered the franchise’s top prospect and a Top 100 prospect in all of baseball.
San Francisco selected him No. 16 overall in 2023 and signed for a $4 million signing bonus. After his selection, he did a short stint with the Giants’ Arizona Complex League team and the Class A San Jose Giants, where he slashed .294/.400/.505/.905 with six home runs and 19 RBI in 31 games.
Last season, Eldridge played for San Jose, High-A Eugene, Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento, exceling at every stop. He finished with a slash line of .291/.374/.516/.890 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI. He was also selected to play in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star weekend.
He even played in the Arizona Fall League, but after a few successful at-bats the Giants put him on the shelf to make sure he was a full go for spring training.
At some point the Giants will likely send him to minor league spring training. But, the longer he produces, the harder he can make it on the team’s decision-makers.