What Does Recent Shocking Trade Mean for San Francisco Giants?
Late on Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the San Francisco Giants struck a deal with the Atlanta Braves to send slugger Jorge Soler back to the team he won a World Series with. Minutes later, it was reported by Fansided's Robert Murray that reliever Luke Jackson was sent in the deal as well.
The Giants had yet to give an indication as to whether or not they were going to be buying or selling, despite the rumors that they could move Blake Snell, Michael Conforto or Mike Yastrzemski. There had been no word on a possible Soler move, so this comes as a bit of a shock.
San Francisco had just brought Soler in before the season on a three year, $42 million contract to be the full time DH. So far, he has lived up to the billing.
The 32-year-old had been moved to the leadoff spot and was getting hot. On the season, Soler had played 93 games with the Giants. He produced a slashline of .240/.330/.419 with 12 homers and 40 RBI, adding up to a 116 OPS+.
While his power was down from a .512 slugging percentage mark in 2023, Soler had produced what the Giants expected him to in terms of being the big bopper at the top of the lineup. Yet, they traded him just 93 games into his tenure while on a three year deal.
The other piece being sent to Atlanta is Luke Jackson, who has appeared in 69 games for the Giants over the past two seasons. In 2023, he was one of the team's best relievers, posting a 2.97 ERA, but has struggled so far in 2024. With his K/9 down from 11.6 to 8.5 and his ERA up to 5.40, he became a throw in piece for the team he also won a World Series with.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the trade is essentially a salary dump. Atlanta will be taking on $13 million Soler is owed in each of the next two years. Along with that, Luke Jackson has a $7 million club option for 2025, should the Braves decide to take that on.
In return, the Giants didn't receive a huge haul. Tyler Matzek, a left handed reliever, is one of the pieces acquired, who has a 9.90 ERA in 11 games pitched this season. He missed time with elbow inflammation, but missed all of 2023 due to Tommy John. However, he too was one of the big pieces in the Braves World Series run, posting a 2.57 ERA with 11 K/9 in 2021.
San Francisco also received prospect Sabin Ceballos, a third basemen who is ranked 17th in the Atlanta system according to MLB Pipeline. Ceballos has a good approach and has a .707 OPS at High-A this year, but his future may lie at first base.
In all, the deal turns out to be a quick salary dump for the Giants, likely in order to make room for their top prospect, Marco Luciano. Luciano struggled at shortstop, but has eight home runs and a .755 OPS at Triple-A. It's likely he will be back with the Giants soon and take a lot of the DH time.