What Is Next on Giants' To-Do List Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline After Rafael Devers?
The San Francisco Giants made what will be the biggest trade of the 2025 MLB regular season when they acquired slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster deal.
In desperate need of more offensive production, they acquired a three-time All-Star who is one of the best hitters in the sport.
How he fits into the lineup long-term still needs to be figured out. Right now he is handling at-bats as the designated hitter with Wilmer Flores handling first base.
But, a major weakness has been addressed with that trade, which will now allow Buster Posey to evaluate the rest of the roster and figure out what is next on their to-do list to remain contenders in the National League.
In the opinion of Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, their next order of business should be finding a starting pitcher who can take the ball in a playoff game.
“Externally, though, the Giants could benefit from adding a No. 3 starter for the postseason. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray give them a strong one-two punch, but after that, you're looking at either Landen Roupp or 42-year-old Justin Verlander,” he wrote.
From an experience standpoint, the Giants should be comfortable with Verlander pitching in a postseason game.
But his production thus far in 2025 certainly hasn’t provided any optimism that he would even make a postseason roster. After not pitching for the Houston Astros in last year’s playoffs, he is trending toward a similar outcome this time around.
Landen Roupp has pitched well this season with a 3.67 ERA across 76 innings with 70 strikeouts. As a No. 3 or 4 option in the rotation, he carries some upside and the team could always use Hayden Birdsong as a piggyback option behind him.
San Francisco has the hard part out of the way when it comes to building a pitching staff; they have two bona fide aces.
Adding another pitcher to the mix, but options are likely limited for Posey.
An already underwhelming farm system was depleted even further with the Devers acquisition and there may not be much left to bring in a starting pitcher of the caliber to start a postseason game.
If the opportunity presents itself, Posey has shown a willingness to be aggressive.
But he doesn’t have to force the issue.
They have the pitching depth, especially with their dominant bullpen, to make noise in the postseason.
