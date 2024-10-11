What To Expect From the San Francisco Giants Rotation Next Season
The San Francisco Giants' biggest strength in 2024 was their rotation. From aces Logan Webb and Blake Snell, to Kyle Harrison and Robbie Ray, they could rely on their pitching to give them a good outing day in and day out. They even experimented with Jordan Hicks in the rotation, which worked before he was sent back to the bullpen due to innings. Next year, things might look different, though.
There will be three important pitchers who will be back, no matter what. Logan Webb, San Francisco's ace and leader, signed a long term deal and will be on the bump Opening Day. After yet another season with more than 200 innings and an All-Star appearance, he is one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball.
The other two names that seemed to earn their spots in the roation in 2024 were Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong. Harrison, the Giants' former top prospect, ended the season on the injured list, but made 24 starts to the tune of a 4.56 ERA. He may be bumped down in the rotation, but he will be making 30 starts if he's healthy.
Birdsong had an up-and-down rookie campaign, but had some impressive outings, including a 12 strikeout performance at Coors Field and an 11 strikeout performance to finish the season. In 16 starts he posted a 4.75 ERA and will get the chance to grow in a full season in 2025.
Of course, the biggest question is Blake Snell. Will he return, or will he take a contract elsewhere? The consensus seems to be that he will indeed opt out and take a bigger, long term deal elsewhere. That alone is a huge blow to the Giants.
Despite having an ERA above nine in his first six starts, he ended the year on a tear, posting a 1.23 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 80.1 innings and even threw a no-hitter. The team likely knew that this would be the case when they signed him, especially if he pitched well. They will be in the hunt for him, but it seems more likely than not he will be leaving.
Next is Robbie Ray, who the San Francisco traded for prior to 2024. The former Cy Young winner got a late start to the season after recovering from Tommy John before getting hurt again after just seven starts.
He never really got going, allowing 16 earned runs in 30.2 starts, but he was still posting great strikeout numbers with a 12.6 K/9.
Ray has an opt-out, and there is speculation whether he will use it or not. After all, he only made seven starts and his value is not high, so he may decide to opt back in for another year with the Giants. However, he could choose to bet on himself on the open market, and in the midst of the Snell rumors surrounding San Francisco, there has not been much on what Ray will decide to do. A former Cy Young winner would be a huge boost to the rotation, no matter what.
The final question then turns to Jordan Hicks. The Giants gave him a four year deal and turned him into a starter, something he had only done a few times prior to 2024. In his 20 starts, the 28-year-old performed well, posting a 4.01 ERA in a career high 98.2 innings.
He decreased his velocity in order to stay in the rotation and his strikeout numbers were down, but he was effective. The question of whether or not the new regime keeps him in the rotation now becomes important, especially if both Snell and Ray walk.
Throughout his multiple interviews, new President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, has yet to speak on the situation regarding Hicks.
Should all three not be in the rotation, the Giants still have options. The team likes Keaton Winn, Mason Black and Tristan Beck, who could fight for a spot during Spring Training. Then, there is their top pitching prospect, Carson Whisenhunt, who reached Triple-A and has a plus-plus changeup. He struckout 141 batters in 109.2 innings last season, and he could very well earn a big role for 2025.
As always, there is free agency, and San Francisco will be floated for a ton of those players, but it's never a guarantee.
It would appear that the Giants rotation will look very different next season and although the focus will be on the free agent hitters, it is something Buster Posey and company will need to sure up.