What Would It Cost Giants To Acquire Isiah Kiner-Falefa From Pirates?
The San Francisco Giants already made what will likely be the biggest trade of the 2025 MLB regular season, acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster.
Buster Posey has shown he is not afraid to make a splash as the new president of baseball operations, adding major money to the team’s payroll with Devers and shortstop Willy Adames, who signed the largest contract in franchise history, at the time, as a free agent this past winter when the two sides agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal.
Both moves were made to help bolster what has been an inconsistent offense for multiple seasons.
With those two, Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos and Wilmer Flores, the Giants are putting together an offense that can start to help buoy the team’s success along with a dominant pitching staff.
However, the team may not be done adding pieces to the roster.
One player to keep an eye on is Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
San Francisco was named a potential landing spot for the excellent utility man by R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports.
Almost all of Kiner-Falefa’s value is tied to his defensive ability, an American League Gold Glove Award winner in 2020 with the Texas Rangers who has experience playing all over the diamond.
This year with the Pirates, he has played almost exclusively at shortstop, but he has vast experience also playing third base, second base, all three outfield spots and was even a catcher earlier in his career, logging 586 innings.
That kind of versatility would be perfect off the bench for a team looking to make a playoff push as the Giants are. He won’t offer much at the plate with a career OPS+ of 80, but he puts the ball in play and does offer at least one valuable skill with his baserunning ability to steal bases.
What could it cost San Francisco to acquire him?
Set to be a free agent after the season, the price likely wouldn’t be very high.
When Pittsburgh acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays, they parted with Charles McAdoo, who has 2.2 surplus value according to Baseball Trade Values.
At the time, Kiner-Falefa was in the midst of his most productive offensive campaign and was under team control for one more year.
The Pirates can’t expect much in return, meaning a lottery ticket prospect should get the deal done.
Trading Ryan Reckley, who has 0.3 surplus of value, straight up for Kiner-Falefa, who has minus-0.7 surplus value, is graded as a fair trade for both sides.
Pittsburgh gets a long-term lottery ticket to develop at a key position of shortstop, while the Giants bolster their depth for a playoff push.
Given how many injuries San Francisco has dealt with in the infield, adding a player such as Kiner-Falefa makes a lot of sense given his ability to fill in across the diamond.
