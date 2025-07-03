What Would the San Francisco Giants Dream 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Look Like?
The San Francisco Giants have become one of MLB's more intriguing teams. They came out of the gates swinging and have since cooled down, but are still expected to be very busy at the trade deadline.
The Giants already pulled off what will likely remain the most shocking trade of the season when they added Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. That won't be the only swing that they take.
If San Francisco is to be active at the deadline, what would a dream scenario haul look like? Here are some moves that could come together to make them a deadly postseason squad:
Acquire UTIL Willi Castro from Minnesota Twins
The Trade: Giants send LHP Joe Whitman and OF Rayner Arias to Twins for Castro
Castro is the perfect bat for a hopeful contender to add during this deadline. He has had a great year at the plate and can play anywhere but pitcher or catcher.
He has posted a .275/.358/.440 slash line with seven home runs and six stolen bases this year, with an OPS+ of 121.
Acquire RHP Seth Lugo from Kansas City Royals
The Trade: San Francisco sends RHP Trevor McDonald and OF Wade Meckler to Royals for Lugo
While the top of the Giants' rotation has performed above expectations this year, they have had trouble finding a reliable arm to close it out. Lugo could be a perfect complement as a reliable starter who also has experience in the bullpen for the postseason.
The 35-year-old has posted a 2.74 ERA with a 1.083 WHIP and was the AL Cy Young runner-up just a year ago.
Acquire LHP Hoby Milner from Texas Rangers
The Trade: San Francisco sends RHP Carson Seymour to Rangers for Milner
The Giants' bullpen has been great this year, but they could use another southpaw to bring the group together. This is a luxury move, but they might as well go all-in if they plan to be aggressive.
Milner has posted a 2.53 ERA with a 1.031 WHIP. His wacky release can make him a nightmare for opposing hitters to face.
Acquire DH Marcell Ozuna from Atlanta Braves
The Trade: San Francisco sends LHP Reggie Crawford and OF Lisbel Diaz to Braves for Ozuna
The Giants simply need more reliable bats, and Ozuna would be an upgrade even in a down year for him. Bringing in another designated hitter would allow them to be more flexible with Wilmer Flores, who has struggled as of late.
Ozuna has also been cold over the last month or so, but is still slashing .242/.370/.389 with 11 home runs. If he can tap back into that power that he has been showing for years, he could completely transform this lineup.
