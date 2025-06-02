Which Giants Prospects Could Be Promoted to MLB Next?
The San Francisco Giants have had a number of young players making an impact at the Major League level over the last few years.
Last season, it was infielder Tyler Fitzgerald who came out of nowhere, forcing his way into the lineup as an everyday player.
His production didn’t slow in 2025, with the only thing holding him back being an injury.
Outfielder Heliot Ramos burst onto the scene in 2024, earning a spot on the National League All-Star team and emerging as a pillar of this franchise.
On the mound, Ryan Walker became a late-game weapon out of the bullpen, earning the closer’s role. Some struggles in 2025 have led to him being replaced by Camilo Doval at the end of contests, but he remains an important part of their plans.
Another breakout star in the bullpen is Randy Rodriguez, who provided underwhelming results in 2024, but is now one of the most dominant relief pitchers in baseball.
Landen Roupp, Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison are three more young pitchers looking to make an imprint at the Major League level with all three currently occupying spots in the starting rotation.
Which San Francisco Giants Prospect Will Be in the MLB Next?
Another pitcher, Carson Whisenhunt, might be atop that list.
If another injury arises in the starting rotation, it would not be a surprise if the 2022 second-round pick gets the promotion.
He has been productive this season and possesses one of the nastiest pitches in the minor leagues with his changeup. Whisenhunt has started all but one appearance since college, so it would have to be a need in the rotation to see him called up.
Trevor McDonald made his MLB debut in 2024, throwing three shutout innings on Sept. 29 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
He has also been a starter for most of his professional career, but has made 30 relief appearances as a pro, including his big league appearance last year.
Last but not least is their top prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge.
Possessing Herculean power from the left side of the plate, it is only a matter of time until he is with the Giants as a middle-of-the-order bat.
Unlike the two pitchers who are at Triple-A, Eldridge is in Double-A despite reaching Triple-A last year.
There is no reason for San Francisco to rush his development, but given how underwhelming their production has been at first base in 2025, they could promote Eldridge to see what he has got while still scouring the market for upgrades over LaMonte Wade Jr.