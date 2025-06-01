Giants Legend Gives His Blunt Assessment of First Base Production
The San Francisco Giants' struggles at the plate have been well documented over the first two months of the 2025 season, as the team has dealt with a serious lack of production at key spots in the lineup.
One spot in particular has been a bigger sore spot than others has been first base, where veteran slugger LaMonte Wade Jr. has been the starter over the last three seasons.
After two solid years at the plate in 2023 and 2024, Wade has seen his numbers plummet in 2025. As of this writing, he had a .176/.271/.271 slash line and with just one home run.
These numbers are the worst of any everyday player in the Giants lineup, and they haven't gone unnoticed by the team's president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, either.
According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Nick Avila, Posey recently went on a local sports radio talk show on KNBR 680 AM and was asked about Wade's lackluster numbers at the dish, a question of which Posey had a very blunt response.
“We need to get more production out of that position, there’s no question,” Posey said. “LaMonte [Wade Jr.], I think, you know it was nice he got a big hit yesterday in the game and we’re hopeful he can get that going but at this point we are going to need some more production and I think that’s the way that we’re kind of looking at this right now is some sort of time share."
Hearing the head of the team — and a franchise legend as a former catcher — come out in such a straightforward manner just goes to show how dire the team's offensive situation has become. It's also telling that Posey is openly stating that the team is looking into starting a platoon at first moving forward.
It's unfortunate for Wade, but San Francisco needs to find whatever way they can to spark the lineup, and as such, his lack of production simply won't cut it moving forward. It will be interesting to see what moves Posey and the rest of the front office decide to make in this regard as the trade deadline looms.
One possible move could be coming as Jerar Encarnacion appears close to being ready after a minor league rehab assignment. He could take some time at first base.
Finding a solid platoon mate at first will obviously be a top priority, but it's far from the only hole the team will need to fill.