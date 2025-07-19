Which Prospects Could Giants Include in Trade Deadline Deals?
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the more pleasant surprises in baseball during the 2025 MLB regular season to this point.
Coming out of the All-Star break, they are six games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West with a 52-45 record and are only a half-game behind the San Diego Padres, who currently hold the third and final wild card spot.
The Giants are in a position to make a playoff push and should aggressively pursue some upgrades ahead of the trade deadline to improve their odds of qualifying.
President of baseball operations Buster Posey has already shown a willingness to be aggressive, pulling off a shocking blockbuster trade to land star slugger Rafael Devers in search of offensive upgrades.
San Francisco could still use some help in their lineup, though, with first base and catcher being their most glaring needs, along with second base.
Adding some reinforcements for the starting rotation wouldn’t be the worst idea, with Hayden Birdsong not having the same effectiveness as a starter as he did as a relief pitcher earlier in the campaign.
Of course, to acquire high-end talent, teams must surrender something of value, too.
Who could San Francisco look to build a trade package around?
“I'd imagine the prospects who could be moved at the deadline start at [Joe] Whitman, or even lower on the list,” wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
With one of the lower-ranked farm systems coming into the season, even before Tibbs was dealt away, it will be interesting to see what other deals Posey is within his means to pull off.
Left-handed pitcher Joe Whitman is the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Giants’ system currently, with two center field prospects, Dakota Jordan and Bo Davidson, following him in the rankings.
How much Posey is willing to surrender after already trading away last year’s first-round pick for Devers is anyone’s guess.
But he will aggressively pursue upgrades to try and get the franchise back into the playoffs for the first time since 2021, his last season as an active player before retiring.
