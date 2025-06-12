Giants Baseball Insider

Will Giants Offense Receive Big Enough Boost After Recent Shakeup?

Will the San Francisco Giants have to make another move with their roster despite a recent shakeup?

Kenneth Teape

Jun 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Former San Francisco Giants player Buster Posey sits in the dugout before the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park.
Jun 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Former San Francisco Giants player Buster Posey sits in the dugout before the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, riding a six-game winning streak.

That has them only a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

Their winning streak was sparked by a sizable roster shakeup finalized by president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

More News: Giants Top Prospect Might Be Best Chance To Improve Team at First Base

Looking for more offensive production, the team designated starting first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment and signed Dominic Smith to take his place. Backup catcher Sam Huff was also DFA'd as part of the moves.

It remains unclear if the changes are what sparked the winning streak, but it was certainly encouraging to see them get rolling.

There has been just enough offensive production, as all six games have been won by one run, pushing their record in those types of games to 17-12 on the campaign.

More News: San Francisco Giants Bullpen Pull Off Franchise Feat Not Seen in 27 Years

“The offense hasn’t exactly caught fire yet, and in five games, Smith hasn’t been much better than Wade had been for the Giants. But Giants fans are unlikely to care about the difference between causation and correlation. What matters is that the club remains competitive in the NL West and is a game and a half behind the Dodgers,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required).

There will be even more pressure on the supporting cast to step up with star third baseman Matt Chapman hitting the injured list after hurting his hand.

Producing at an elite level defensively and at the plate, his loss will be a difficult one to overcome.

More News: Giants Top Pitching Prospect Could Be Best Trade Chip This Summer

It should push Posey to work the trade market sooner rather than later so that his team can keep pace in the NL playoff race.

First base remains the No. 1 priority for the team to upgrade, but a utility player who can step in and play third until Chapman is healthy, especially if Casey Schmitt continues producing an OPS+ of 77, will be near the top of the to-do list as well.

For the more Giants coverage, visit San Francisco Giants On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/San Francisco Giants News